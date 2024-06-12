From Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance to England's golden opportunity: Why Euro 2024 will be a truly epic tournament

For some big names, this summer's tournament is a chance to bow out on a colossal high, while for others it's about far more than football

The wait is almost over. Euro 2024 will finally get under way on Friday, when Germany and Scotland face off in Munich in the opening game of perhaps the most wide-open edition in recent memory.

England and France are obviously the top two contenders in most people's eyes, but Portugal, Spain and Belgium have some serious talent at their disposal. Defending champions Italy have yet to quite click under Luciano Spalletti but tournament hosts Germany seem to be slowly but surely moving in the right direction again thanks to Julian Nagelsmann, while Netherlands look like an attractive outside bet.

All things considered, Euro 2024 has the makings of a fascinating spectacle, and not just because of the wide variety of teams set to challenge for the title. There are also several other storylines that will be well worth following over the next four weeks...