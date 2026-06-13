Revealed: Role played by Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho in making Ballon d’Or winner Kaka ‘Real Madrid’s worst signing’

Despite being labelled a "worst signing", Kaka remains proud of how he conducted himself behind the scenes. He revealed a touching final conversation with Florentino Perez that reinforced his standing as a professional, even during an identity crisis where he questioned if he was still the best in the world or a total failure.

"The day I left Real Madrid, Florentino called me into his office and said, Look, it didn’t go as we all wanted, but I’m very happy that you played for us. You’ve always been professional and had integrity. You’ve never said anything bad about the coach, the club, or anyone here." He continued, "I never said anything, and you’ll never see me say anything bad about the club or the coach. I had to go through it. I’m very happy with who I am today, and that’s partly thanks to that time," Kaka concluded.

During his four-year spell with Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013, Kaká made 120 appearances across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 39 assists. Throughout his time in the Spanish capital, he helped the club lift both the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.