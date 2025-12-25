'What a player' - Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits at 40 branded 'phenomenal' as former Premier League opponent claims he foresaw star's longevity 20 years ago

Those that have been fortunate enough to grace the same field as CR7 down the years have witnessed his remarkable skill set at close quarters. Ex-Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Aston Villa striker Harewood falls into that category.

He has, speaking in association with William Hill, told GOAL when asked if Ronaldo’s success could have been predicted while he was first turning out in English football: “Yeah, 100 per cent. You could see it, when I was playing against him, what he was going on to because the numbers at United, you could see that if he went on from there then he would be the person he’s become.

“The professionalism and how you watch him, what he does, to still be playing now at 40 years of age is phenomenal. The numbers that he is doing still, what a player. You can see the dedication that he has. He takes it quite seriously in his fitness and what he does. He’s a machine. He’s one of those people that if you want to look at someone, say to your son ‘look at what he does and what he is capable of’.”

