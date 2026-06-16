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Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream! Portugal will ‘give a little bit more’ in pursuit of World Cup glory for CR7
A proven winning pedigree
Speaking on the Portugal Football Summit Podcast, with his comments relayed by O Jogo, Nani expressed immense optimism regarding the current squad heading into the tournament. The former Manchester United star is convinced that the team have the perfect balance required to mount a serious challenge, building on a foundation of historic success. Under Ronaldo's leadership, Portugal have already tasted glory, securing the European Championship in 2016 alongside two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. "I believe we have young talents who have already shown enormous maturity, together with some experienced players in our team," he explained. The veteran attacker noted that Portugal simply need to stay united to win.
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Giving everything for Cristiano Ronaldo
The 39-year-old winger highlighted the undeniable influence of his former club and international team-mate, stressing that the squad will find extra motivation just to honour the forward's legacy by securing the only trophy missing from his cabinet. "The presence of Ronaldo on the pitch will have an impact. He will lead the other players to give a little bit more for him, for the team and for the National Team, because there is a beautiful history behind all this and we are all part of that history. We know that Cristiano does not only mobilise Portuguese fans; he mobilises fans all over the world. We are going to have a lot of people of different nationalities supporting Portugal," he stated.
Relying on a midfield maestro
Beyond the talismanic presence of their iconic captain, Nani was quick to praise another key figure who will be crucial for the nation's ambitions. He lauded Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, emphasising his elite mindset and relentless drive to succeed. "Talking about Bruno is easy because he has been an extraordinary player for so many years. I played with him and I know his mentality and the desire to always win. He wants to be the best in his position, so he always gives something to the team. We can always count on him to contribute," he concluded. Nani himself recently returned to football with FC Aktobe after missing the beautiful game.
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What happens next for Portugal?
Drawn into Group K, Portugal will kick off their highly anticipated World Cup campaign tomorrow evening against DR Congo in Houston. Following that, Roberto Martinez's men will face Uzbekistan next Tuesday, before concluding their group stage fixtures against Colombia on June 28. Carrying the expectations of millions, Ronaldo and his team-mates will be aiming to make a powerful statement from the very first whistle.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
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