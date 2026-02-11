Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't have the genius' of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona or Ronaldo Nazario, insists ex-Real Madrid boss

Ronaldo may be in the twilight of his incredible career but he remains headline news around the world. His recent spat with Al-Nassr, which has seen him miss the team's last two matches due to a dispute over transfer activity, has seen the 41-year-old thrust into the spotlight once again. On the pitch, Ronaldo has continued to find the back of the net on a regular basis in the Saudi Pro League. He has scored 17 goals in 18 league games this term as he bids to win a first major trophy with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo already possesses an extensive trophy collection, having won all the major titles on offer across spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and he is expected to be part of Portugal's team for World Cup 2026 in the summer.

The Portugal superstar has also vowed to keep playing until he hits 1,000 career goals, telling the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai back in December:"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."