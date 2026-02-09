Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo to return! Portugal superstar ready to end strike as Al-Nassr pencil in return date
- (C)Getty Images
Ronaldo's strike to end
Per A Bola, Ronaldo is already back in training with Nassr after missing their last two fixtures in protest at their January transfer dealings. Nassr have now pencilled in his return date, against Al-Fateh next weekend. Nassr play Arkadag in Turkmenistan in the Asian Champions League 2 in midweek, but Ronaldo is not set to play in that fixture.
More to follow...
Advertisement