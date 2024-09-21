Al Ettifaq v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo fires message after bagging yet another goal for Al-Nassr against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FCAl-EttifaqSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo had a message for the fans after finding the net against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq to lead Al-Nassr to a big win.

  • Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq 3-0
  • Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot
  • Shared a message on social media after the victory
