Cristiano Ronaldo
Chris Burton

Is Cristiano Ronaldo facing '99 lashes' in Iran for act of 'adultery' with disabled fan? Country's embassy explains claims after Al-Nassr superstar missed AFC Champions League visit

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCShowbizSoccer citiesEsteghlal vs Al Nassr FCEsteghlalAFC Champions League EliteIran

Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo facing “99 lashes” in Iran following an act of “adultery” with a disabled fan have been refuted by the nation’s embassy.

  • CR7 presented with gifts in 2023
  • Contravened laws by touching married woman
  • Missed AFC Champions League fixture
