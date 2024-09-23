'CP party!' - Christian Pulisic's girlfriend Alexa Melton goes wild in San Siro stands after USMNT superstar scores brilliant derby goal for AC Milan against Inter
Christian Pulisic’s girlfriend, golf pro Alexa Melton, enjoyed a ‘CP party’ at San Siro after seeing her boyfriend score for AC Milan on derby day.
- American forward opened the scoring
- Rossoneri claimed victory in dramatic style
- Golf pro Melton on hand to celebrate