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Frank Lampard's Coventry smash club transfer record again with £26m Ghana star deal
Sky Blues seal record
Coventry have officially broken their club transfer record for the third time this summer after completing the £26m signing of Yirenkyi from Nordsjaelland. The 20-year-old Ghana international becomes Lampard's fifth arrival ahead of the Sky Blues' return to the Premier League. Yirenkyi has earned 15 senior caps for Ghana, including scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Panama at the World Cup.
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Midfielder excited by project
Speaking to Coventry's official website following the completion of his move, Yirenkyi expressed his eagerness to work under Lampard's guidance. Elaborating on his decision to join the Sky Blues, he stated: "I'm excited to be at this club. I've heard so much about it, and I really feel positive about being here.
"When I spoke to the head coach about the plans and the style, it's something I really like, and I look forward to learning from him. I want to give my best to the team each and every day. I'm still young, so I want to learn from the head coach, the other players and work really hard for the team."
Coventry underline top ambition
Yirenkyi's arrival brings Coventry's estimated summer outlay beyond £85m following their Championship title triumph last term. Prior to this £26m deal, Coventry had already broken their transfer benchmark twice this window, first signing Swiss defender Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt for £17m before making goalkeeper Carl Rushworth's loan from Brighton permanent for a reported £22m record fee. Alongside those acquisitions, Lampard has also bolstered his ranks with the additions of Loum Tchaouna and Frank Onyeka.
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Emirates trip awaits Coventry
Coventry will launch their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a trip to face reigning champions Arsenal on Friday, August 21. The fixture at the Emirates Stadium will serve as a stern examination of tactical readiness for Lampard's side following a major squad overhaul. Yirenkyi and the new arrivals are expected to feature as the team measures its ability to adapt to the intensity of top-flight football.
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