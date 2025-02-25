Paul Pogba Manchester United 2021-22Getty Images
'Give him a contract!' - Man Utd urged to sign Paul Pogba for a THIRD time by ex-Red Devils striker with Frenchman backed to turn Ruben Amorim's fortunes around

Manchester United have been advised to sign Paul Pogba again, with Dwight Yorke saying “give him a contract” as he is better than current options.

  • Free agent following release by Juventus
  • Linked with clubs around the world
  • Red Devils urged to step in and do a deal
