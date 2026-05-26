Conor Gallagher takes aim at ex-Tottenham manager and opens up on 'really tough' period as fans turned against him

The engine room operator candidly detailed the isolation and sporting rejection he experienced during the continuous disruptions. Revealing the emotional toll of peripheral status before a tactical shift, Gallagher told Sky Sports: "I’ve not really been able to speak to anyone in the last few months. It’s obviously been really tough times for me and the team and I’ve just been so focused on trying to improve to help the team as much as I can. I was low on confidence, the last manager wasn’t having me, the fans didn’t think I was any good."