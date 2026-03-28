Concerns ahead of the clash with Real Madrid: FC Bayern Munich star is carrying an injury

Laimer is still with the national team, who face South Korea in a friendly on Tuesday – though it remains to be seen whether he will feature. “We know what matches lie ahead for him. We don’t need to test Konny. We know exactly what he’s capable of,” said Rangnick.

Bayern also know exactly what they have in Laimer – the winger is one of the absolute key players in manager Vincent Kompany’s squad. Apart from minor injury problems, he is a regular starter for FCB.

But Laimer is also aware of his worth, which is why the contract extension Bayern are seeking beyond the summer of 2027 is proving more difficult than originally anticipated. As always, it comes down to money and the recognition that comes with it.