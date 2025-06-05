All completed Barcelona transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Barcelona transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Barcelona's financial challenges have once again shaped their transfer strategy heading into the 2025-26 season. While the club continues to chase ambitious signings to bolster Hansi Flick's squad, tight salary caps and ongoing budget constraints have forced them to proceed with caution.

The summer will witness a mix of strategic departures and carefully calculated arrivals, as the Catalan giants attempt to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Despite the limitations, Barcelona remains active in the market, exploring player sales and cost-effective additions to stay within La Liga’s financial regulations. With plenty of moving pieces still in play, GOAL has a complete list of all the confirmed ins and outs from Barça's 2025-26 transfer window so far.