‘Ungrateful to complain’ - Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals how he handles being an ‘international celebrity’

For Mbappe, the transition from a teenage prodigy at Monaco to a global commercial juggernaut has been as rapid as one of his trademark sprints. Leading a life where he cannot even buy a baguette without causing a riot, the Frenchman has had to adapt to a world where his every movement is choreographed by security and advisors.

Despite the intense pressure and the feeling of no longer belonging to himself, the Real Madrid forward remains grounded.

“I’ll try to be positive,” Mbappe said in interview with Vanity Fair when asked about life as an international celebrity. “It’s cool. Of course, it’s hard, because you have this feeling of no longer belonging to yourself-of belonging to everyone. But at the same time, it’s a life we chose.”

“Maybe not to this degree, but we chose it nonetheless. We signed up for this. And it’s difficult to focus on the negative when millions and millions and millions of people express their gratitude, their recognition, and their love. So I find it a little ungrateful to complain.”