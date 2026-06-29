Como confirm Nico Paz stay as Real Madrid retain buy-back option for Argentine star

Paz is set to continue his journey in Italy after Madrid and Como formalised an agreement for the player to remain with the Lariani for the upcoming 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old has become the heartbeat of the Como midfield, and both clubs were keen to ensure his progress remains uninterrupted in a familiar environment.

The Spanish giants released an official statement confirming the deal, noting that the arrangement was heavily shaped by the player's own desire to stay. This continuity provides a massive boost for Como as they look to build on recent successes with their marquee young star.











