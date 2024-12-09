Coleen RooneyGetty
Coleen Rooney lined up for £1m TV deal as lucrative offers ‘flood in’ on the back of huge fee for 'I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' – with Wayne’s earning power being matched

Coleen Rooney is being lined up for a '£1 million TV deal', with lucrative offers “flooding in” for the wife of Manchester United legend Wayne.

  • Stock soaring after stint in the jungle
  • TV and lifestyle brands lining up deals
  • Husband back in coaching at Plymouth
