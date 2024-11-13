FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENALAFP
Scott Wilson

'Clear error' - Referees chief Howard Webb reveals stance on William Saliba red card in Arsenal's defeat at Bournemouth after getting caught up in controversy - as VAR audio is released

ArsenalPremier LeagueBournemouth vs ArsenalW. Saliba

PGMOL chief Howard Webb says the referee made a "clear and obvious error" before sending off Arsenal's William Saliba in their defeat to Bournemouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saliba sent off in Bournemouth defeat
  • Initially shown a yellow by ref Rob Jones
  • Audio released from VAR review
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

17303 Votes