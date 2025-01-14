Christopher Nkunku to team up with Harry Kane! Chelsea attacker reaches verbal agreement to join Bayern Munich as Blues eye swap deal involving teenage forward Mathys Tel
Harry Kane is about to face added competition at Bayern Munich, with Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku reportedly agreeing a return to Germany.
- Frenchman previously starred for Leipzig
- Limited game time due to fitness struggles
- Teenage star to move in opposite direction