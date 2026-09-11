'He is upset and I like that!' - Ruben Amorim confirms Christian Pulisic return for AC Milan against Lazio

Amorim has revealed that Pulisic is frustrated with his lack of playing time at AC Milan, a sentiment the head coach finds encouraging. The American winger has endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 Serie A season, failing to see a single minute of action across the opening three fixtures after only returning to training last month following a micro-fracture and bone bruise in his right leg suffered at the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Rome, Amorim addressed the winger's situation directly, confirming that the wait for 'Captain America' return is nearly over. 'I think you guys are going to see Pulisic,' Amorim told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday. 'I don't know if he is going to start or he's going to get on the pitch from the bench. I think he's going to play at least a few minutes now and I like Pulisic. I really like him as a player. He's upset because he's had zero minutes so far, and I like that in my players.'