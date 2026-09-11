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'He is upset and I like that!' - Ruben Amorim confirms Christian Pulisic return for AC Milan against Lazio
Amorim welcomes Pulisic's frustration
Amorim has revealed that Pulisic is frustrated with his lack of playing time at AC Milan, a sentiment the head coach finds encouraging. The American winger has endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 Serie A season, failing to see a single minute of action across the opening three fixtures after only returning to training last month following a micro-fracture and bone bruise in his right leg suffered at the World Cup.
Speaking ahead of the trip to Rome, Amorim addressed the winger's situation directly, confirming that the wait for 'Captain America' return is nearly over. 'I think you guys are going to see Pulisic,' Amorim told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday. 'I don't know if he is going to start or he's going to get on the pitch from the bench. I think he's going to play at least a few minutes now and I like Pulisic. I really like him as a player. He's upset because he's had zero minutes so far, and I like that in my players.'
- AFP
The battle with breakout star Alphadjo Cisse
While Pulisic's pedigree is unquestioned, he returns to a side where internal competition has reached a fever pitch. In his absence, 19-year-old Italian youth international Alphadjo Cisse has seized the opportunity on the left flank. Cisse has become the breakout story of Amorim's early tenure, netting two impressive goals and showcasing the kind of direct, confident dribbling that has quickly made him a fan favorite at the San Siro.
The Milan boss was characteristically blunt when asked about how he intends to manage the two wingers competing for the same position in the starting eleven. 'I won't remove anyone who's doing well just to name a player,' Amorim stated firmly. 'This is my way of managing the group, and I'll die with these principles.'
A key figure for club and country
Pulisic joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract. Since his arrival, the USMNT winger has made 134 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri, registering 42 goals and 27 assists while helping the club lift the Supercoppa Italiana during the 2024-25 season.
The American forward represented the United States at the World Cup this past summer, missing only the group-stage fixture against Australia through injury. He featured in four matches, contributing one assist before the USMNT suffered a round-of-16 elimination at the hands of Belgium.
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Milan's strong start to the Serie A campaign
Milan enter the marquee match of the weekend in strong form, having navigated the opening weeks of the season without a loss. With two wins and one draw from their first three matches, the Rossoneri currently sit fifth in the Serie A table.
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