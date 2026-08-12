‘I believe in him’ - How Ruben Amorim plans to use ‘perfect’ Christian Pulisic at AC Milan after USMNT star’s difficult World Cup

"He is perfect for the way I think about football."

Ruben Amorim was decisive with his assessment of Christian Pulisic. Nearly as decisive, it has to be said, as he is with how he thinks about the sport. In these first few weeks, Amorim's big task is to get AC Milan to see the game the way he does, and the Portuguese manager has made it quite clear that the U.S. men's national team's biggest star is a vital part of that.

And so begins the Amorim era, the latest in Pulisic's long career of many managers. Amorim will be the 13th different coach he's played under as Pulisic approaches his 28th birthday. It's been a long list, one with plenty of swings and almost as many misses. Maybe Amorim will be different. If he is going to be, it'll depend on many factors, but one most of all: trust.

The good news is that, even in these early days, Amorim seems to trust Pulisic. Before a ball has even been kicked, Pulisic's new coach says he's ready to build something around the American star.

"Pulisic is a really talented player," Amorim said recently. "Of course, he had an injury again in the World Cup that we need to assess...I know the strengths of Pulisic. I believe in him; he will be supported in our club."

"I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us."

So what does that plan look like, and why is it so important that the plan works? Well, the basic answer is that Pulisic is at a crossroads, and Amorim is potentially someone capable of helping him through it.