'Oh my goodness, animal!' - Chelsea urged to bring former defender back to Stamford Bridge in January transfer window

Thiago Silva, 41, is considered one of the best defenders of his generation, and enjoyed a highly decorated career before and after joining Chelsea. He rose to prominence at AC Milan, winning the Serie A in 2011, and then spent eight successful years at Paris St-Germain, securing seven Ligue 1 titles.

Internationally, he earned over 110 caps for Brazil, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa America. In August 2020, at the age of 36, Silva signed for Chelsea on a free transfer, which proved to be a masterstroke; his arrival immediately brought stability, organisation, and leadership to a defence that had struggled the previous season.

His experience and superb reading of the game transformed the backline and was instrumental in Chelsea winning the Champions League and Super Cup in 2021, followed by the Club World Cup in 2022. During his four years, he made 113 appearances and served as a mentor to younger players before departing in 2024 to return to his boyhood club, Fluminense. But he recently had his contracted terminated and is now looking for a new club, just months before the World Cup kicks off in America, Canada and Mexico.