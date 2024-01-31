Chelsea's gruelling transition must serve as a warning to Liverpool as the Reds prepare for the post-Jurgen Klopp era

The Blues have been in a state of flux for years, but they took a sharp downturn after Thomas Tuchel's exit - Liverpool must learn from their mistakes

Liverpool are no strangers to being in the wilderness in the modern era. Indeed, that's where Jurgen Klopp found them when he was appointed manager in October 2015, before expertly guiding them out of the woods and back to the highest echelons of the game.

Almost nine years later, the German is preparing to bow out on his own terms following an announcement that flummoxed the football world, and the Reds now find themselves at a crucial juncture as they look to avoid tumbling back to square one.

Wednesday's opponents Chelsea are the embodiment of what a club should not do when it finds itself facing such a period of upheaval, with the Blues still mired in transition under Mauricio Pochettino having gone from Champions League winners to mid-table in the space of two years since revered head coach Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his duties.

With the two giants of the English game preparing to go head to head amid contrasting fortunes, there are lessons Liverpool can learn from their struggling guests as they begin preparations for the post-Klopp era.