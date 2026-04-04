Chelsea set for seismic shift in transfer strategy as Liam Rosenior drops hint on key attributes Blues will target

The shift in direction follows a humbling Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain. Following that 8-2 aggregate defeat, Marc Cucurella was vocal about the squad's lack of big-game experience, a sentiment that has resonated with both the hierarchy and a frustrated fanbase. Speaking ahead of the Blues' FA Cup clash with Port Vale, Rosenior confirmed that his discussions with the board have focused on personality over pure potential. The manager is prioritising "good characters" who can navigate the emotional demands of a high-pressure environment.

"Bringing players with emotional stability, bringing good characters in, who in difficult moments can understand what it takes to win in those difficult moments," Rosenior explained. "We’ve had great conversations with the ownership and support directors about what we do in the summer. And we’ve also had conversations with certain players in the group as well, who are really, really happy with the direction that we’re going to go in."