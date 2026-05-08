Could Chelsea hit the same slippery slope as Tottenham? Ruud Gullit explains what needs to happen in order to avoid that fate - with inspiration being taken from PSG

More rebuilding will be required on and off the field, as another head coach comes in and further squad tinkering takes place, and there are plenty of big decisions that the Blues have to get right in order to avoid heading in the same direction as Tottenham.

Quizzed on whether Chelsea are already stumbling down that path, ex-Blues player and manager Gullit - speaking on behalf of MrRaffle.com - told GOAL: “I hope not. Look, I want Chelsea to be successful. The only thing is, I've said it for a couple of years now - I don't really understand what their philosophy is.

“And what I'm explaining is what I see, not information I have from the inside. Maybe the owners need to come out and explain it. But the fans want trophies. They won't accept anything less.

“Look at Paris Saint-Germain - they have young players, but they also have players with a lot of experience. Those experienced players tell the young ones what to do, and that's how they flourish. And when they get older, they'll teach the next group of youngsters.

“That's what Moises Caicedo needs - someone like Casemiro next to him to guide him. To say, ‘Hey, calm down. Do it this way’. And that happens in training sessions.”