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Chelsea set to sign another talented youngster after seeing off transfer competition from Bayern Munich
Blues win race for Argentine starlet
Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have brought a new method to Stamford Bridge that includes the stockpiling of young talent, allowing them to further develop at their current clubs. Around this time a year ago the Blues secured the signatures of both Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting CP, with there plenty of excitement over the former’s addition at the end of the season. Fast-forward to now and Barco has emerged as a key target for Chelsea after his excellent form at Strasbourg, the Blues’ sister club.
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Journalist confirms deal is done
Argentine journalist Augusto Cesar has confirmed that Chelsea have completed a deal to sign the 21-year-old, and he will join the club in June. He stated on X that Chelsea have beaten Bayern Munich to the addition of the former Brighton man. “Valentín Barco will be Chelsea’s reinforcement. The English side is buying the Argentine midfielder from Strasbourg (they’re part of the same group). After the FIFA international break, Chelsea pushed hard and everything is agreed for him to join in June. The ex-Boca player was courted by Bayern Munich, but Chelsea gets the player. A giant step for one of the best Argentine players today, who has shown he has everything it takes to go to the 2026 World Cup: hierarchy and personality.”
Midfield uncertainty at Stamford Bridge
The news comes at a time where there is uncertainty in the Chelsea camp. Barco's countryman Enzo Fernandez is yet to sign a new deal with them. The international break has seen him make a number of comments hinting at his desire to play for Real Madrid, which has clearly not gone down well at Stamford Bridge. The situation has created a sense of urgency for the recruitment team to ensure quality depth is available for the upcoming campaign. Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Fernandez has been sanctioned by the club, making him unavailable for two games.
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From full-back to midfield engine
Originally a left-back, Barco has now featured regularly in the centre of midfield, offering Chelsea a versatile option to add to their squad. His transition into a more central role has seen his stock rise significantly, making him one of the most sought-after young properties in European football. The move represents the latest step in Chelsea's multi-club model strategy, moving a player within the BlueCo ecosystem to strengthen the Premier League giants. Having already adapted to European football during his stint in France having failed to make an impact at Brighton, the 21-year-old is expected to compete for a starting spot immediately upon his arrival in London.