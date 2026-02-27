Getty Images Sport
‘No fear!’ - Chelsea send warning to PSG after drawing Champions League holders in last 16
- Getty Images Sport
Club World Cup final repeat
PSG are looking to successfully defend their European crown having eased past Inter in Munich last May. Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu saw the French giants romp to a 5-0 win over their Italian counterparts at the Allianz Arena.
Luis Enrique's side made hard work in their bid to progress to the round-of-16 having been drawn against Monaco in the playoffs. PSG claimed a 3-2 win at the Stade Louis II last week and played out a 2-2 draw with the Ligue 1 rivals at the Parc des Princes to confirm a 5-4 aggregate victory to book their place in the next round of Europe's elite club competition.
And PSG will resume rivalries with Chelsea, coming up against the Premier League side for the first time since the Club World Cup final back in July. A Cole Palmer brace and a Joao Pedro strike saw the west London side land a 3-0 win at the MetLife Stadium last summer.
Chelsea secured a top-eight spot on the final matchday of the Champions League league phase, coming from behind to beat Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
And Chelsea director of football David Barnard insists that the last-16 fixture will be testing for the club but is one that 'holds no fear' for Liam Rosenior's side.
PSG clash 'holds no fear' for Chelsea
Speaking after the draw was made, Barnard said: "PSG, we've played them quite a few times. They are the reigning champions but people will probably refer to what happened in the summer at the Club World Cup. It'll be tough but it holds no fear for us.
"You can look at the bracket but you can't take things for granted."
Chelsea were handed the tougher side of the Champions League draw. The winner of the game against PSG will take on either Galatasaray or Liverpool in the quarter-finals, the Turkish side having booked their last-16 spot with a 7-5 aggregate triumph over Juventus this week.
And if either PSG or Chelsea manage to progress to the semi-finals, then a meeting with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich awaits them.
- Getty Images Sport
Rosenior looking forward to 'great tie'
Chelsea will have their work cut out if they are to progress beyond the last-16 of the Champions League, but head coach Rosenior believes their meeting with PSG will be 'a great tie'.
On facing PSG next month, the Blues boss said: "So excited. PSG are a fantastic team. I have experience of playing against them in France. I have always admired them. Luis Enrique has done an incredible job.
"These are the games you live for, games that you come into football for. It's going to be a great tie. But we've got another three games before that, that I need to focus on."
One of those games comes against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as the Blues look to exact revenge upon the Gunners for the EFL Cup semi-final defeat. Arsenal progressed to the final at Chelsea's expense, earning a 4-2 aggregate win over their rivals.
Cucurella among those to miss Arsenal clash
And Rosenior has revealed that Marc Cucurella will miss the game against Arsenal this weekend but that a long-term absentee is closing in on a return to fitness.
"Reece [James] is absolutely fine. Romeo [Lavia] is getting stronger and stronger. We had a mini practice match in the week where he looked really good," Rosenior said on Friday.
"Estevao [Willian] will be out for a little bit longer and Jamie Gittens is progressing in his rehab. Marc Cucurella is not available for Sunday but hopefully we can get him back quickly as soon as possible."
Dario Essugo, meanwhile, is back on the training pitch as the midfielder looks to make his first competitive appearance since the Club World Cup win over Palmeiras in July.
"Dario Essugo is back on the training pitch, too. Hope is that we can get them back and fit in the run-in," Rosenior confirmed.
Additionally, centre-back Wesley Fofana misses the trip to the Emirates following his red card against Burnley last week. Chelsea are looking to return to winning ways having been held to back-to-back draws by promoted pair Leeds and Burnley.
Advertisement