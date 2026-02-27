‘No fear!’ - Chelsea send warning to PSG after drawing Champions League holders in last 16

PSG are looking to successfully defend their European crown having eased past Inter in Munich last May. Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu saw the French giants romp to a 5-0 win over their Italian counterparts at the Allianz Arena.

Luis Enrique's side made hard work in their bid to progress to the round-of-16 having been drawn against Monaco in the playoffs. PSG claimed a 3-2 win at the Stade Louis II last week and played out a 2-2 draw with the Ligue 1 rivals at the Parc des Princes to confirm a 5-4 aggregate victory to book their place in the next round of Europe's elite club competition.

And PSG will resume rivalries with Chelsea, coming up against the Premier League side for the first time since the Club World Cup final back in July. A Cole Palmer brace and a Joao Pedro strike saw the west London side land a 3-0 win at the MetLife Stadium last summer.

Chelsea secured a top-eight spot on the final matchday of the Champions League league phase, coming from behind to beat Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

And Chelsea director of football David Barnard insists that the last-16 fixture will be testing for the club but is one that 'holds no fear' for Liam Rosenior's side.