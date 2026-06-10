Chelsea release Michael Olise's younger brother as 11-year spell with Blues ends

The contrast between the two siblings highlights the unpredictable nature of professional football. While his older brother blossomed into one of Europe's most exciting offensive players following stints at Crystal Palace and a lucrative summer transfer to Germany, the younger Olise struggled to secure regular opportunities.

His closest taste of first-team action arrived during the 2024-25 campaign, when he was named on the substitute bench for a single UEFA Conference League fixture. However, he remained an unused substitute throughout that match, meaning he leaves Chelsea without registering a single official minute for the senior team, unlike his brother who now dominates the Bundesliga.