Chelsea aren't going anywhere! Women's League Cup triumph highlights what bruised Blues are still capable of

It’s hard to overstate how impressive, from a mentality standpoint, this triumph was. Chelsea have been nowhere near their best this season, which is why they are 10 points behind Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City and on the brink of relinquishing their status as English champions for the first time since 2019. While last season they were quite literally invincible, enjoying an historic unbeaten league campaign, the Blues have not had that feeling this year. Their confidence has been trodden on and their performances have regularly been under-par.

Add in the fact that Millie Bright, Chelsea’s captain, could not play on Sunday; add in that Naomi Girma, another centre-back and a world-class one at that, picked up a knock the day before the game; add in that Kadeisha Buchanan, making her first start since November 2024, could only play an hour after injury; and add in that Nathalie Bjorn, her replacement off the bench, limped off within minutes of making her first appearance of the year. Veerle Buurman, aged 19, was the only player in the defence who ended the game in her natural position.

And yet, Chelsea kept out a United side that, had they scored, would've equalled the Blues’ record for the longest scoring run in League Cup history. They silenced Jess Park, the in-form Lionesses star; nullified Melvine Malard, who has returned 16 direct goal involvements on the left; they limited Elisabeth Terland, the Red Devils’ starting centre-forward, to shots from range. United's is the second-most productive attack in the WSL this season and Chelsea, with a makeshift defence, kept them at bay.

Meanwhile, in attack, Lauren James sparkled, Aggie Beever-Jones took her one opportunity and the Blues showcased a clinical touch that has deserted them for most of this season.

This was a cup final, a game of the highest stakes, and Chelsea produced solidity in defence and ruthlessness in attack that they simply haven’t on a consistent basis, not enough to put up a strong WSL title defence. When it mattered most, Bompastor’s Blues went up a gear and did what was necessary to win the game.

That is something that very few teams on the planet can do and is why, with two more trophies still on the table, this Chelsea side cannot be underestimated in the final two months of the season.