Chelsea warned ‘no successful team’ follows their tactical blueprint as Ruud Gullit questions how much say Xabi Alonso has on transfer business at Stamford Bridge

Has a recipe for long-term success been found? Ex-Blues player and manager Gullit is not convinced, with the legendary Dutchman - who was speaking on behalf of SportsCasting.com - telling GOAL when asked if Chelsea have bowed to Alonso’s demands or asked him to work with what he is given: “Again, that was a bit of a disappointment. I'm not scared to say it. The correct example is Luis Enrique at PSG, who had the chance to really bring in the squad he wanted to build his philosophy around.

“Maxence Lacroix is in the system to be able to play in the back three. He'll adapt. When I saw him playing three at the back, there was a bit of laxity depending on whether they had the ball or not, but the spirit was there.

“I always tell myself there's no successful team, on a higher level, that plays three at the back consistently over a whole season. You might argue you're stronger in midfield, Inter managed it in Serie A eventually, but generally, no.

“So the answer is no, I'm not entirely happy that Chelsea haven't given Alonso the freedom to select players who match his philosophy. But I understand: they have so many issues to solve, players coming in and going out. [Jordan] Henderson, [Danny] Welbeck, [Enzo] Fernandez, we'll see.

“They're managing with what they have without properly rebuilding, and I understand that, because the task is huge. But there's potential if his philosophy works for the players, and I want to believe in the management.”