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Good news finally hits Chelsea as Liam Rosenior confirms new contracts set to be announced for star players
Commitment to the long-term project
In a period defined by external noise and internal discipline issues, Rosenior has provided a silver lining for Chelsea supporters. The head coach hinted strongly that the club is prepared to announce fresh terms for key members of the squad, reinforcing the ownership's strategy of securing talent on lengthy agreements. This comes as a vital distraction following four consecutive defeats and high-profile friction involving senior players. The recruitment strategy under BlueCo has famously focused on the distant future, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Estevao, and Joao Pedro already tied down until 2033.
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Addressing Cucurella and Fernandez friction
The mood at Cobham has been tested recently after Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez notably voiced concerns regarding the club's direction. Fernandez was hit with a two-game ban by the club after comments involving Real Madrid threw his future into disarray. However, Rosenior is adamant that the squad remains pulling in the same direction despite the public setbacks.
“Marc is fully committed, he wants to be here,” Rosenior said, as quoted by The Standard. “He's made that very, very clear to me. Actions speak louder than words. You will see the commitment of the players to the direction of the club and the project.” When pressed on whether this commitment referred to new contracts or just performance levels, Rosenior replied: “Both, both.”
Candidates for new extensions
While the club has yet to name the specific individuals putting pen to paper, speculation is mounting. Cucurella is believed to have been handed fresh terms already, though his current deal officially runs to 2028. There is also a strong desire to further reward Moises Caicedo, who remains a vital pillar of the midfield despite his current deal lasting until 2031.
Asked directly whether new contracts will be reported in the coming weeks, Rosenior teased: "You’ll see."
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What comes next?
The news comes at a critical juncture for Chelsea after a dismal run of four consecutive defeats. Stabilising the squad off the pitch is seen as a prerequisite for improving their league standing as they look to salvage their domestic campaign and push for European qualification. The Blues currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 31 matches, six points adrift of the top four. They will next face Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals.