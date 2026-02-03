Getty Images Sport
Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante goes on STRIKE in attempt to force Fenerbahce transfer after deadline day deal dramatically collapsed
Transfer from Al-Ittihad to Fenerbahce falls through
Kante was among the first group of high-profile players to move from Europe to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ittihad in 2023 after seven-year spell with Chelsea came to an end. He has been a regular for the Jeddah-based side ever since, helping them win the 2024-25 league title as well as that season's Kings Cup.
However, it was revealed midway through the January transfer window that the former Leicester City star was being eyed by Fenerbahce, who were keen to add the World Cup winner to their ranks.
A deal which would have seen Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri move to Saudi Arabia appeared to have been agreed, but it emerged on deadline day that an error from Al-Ittihad in the Transfer Matching System would prevent the transfer from being completed.
Fenerbahce blame Al-Ittihad for failed transfer
Fenerbahce were furious and placed the blame squarely on Al-Ittihad, saying in a statement: "The transfer process involving N’Golo Kanté and Youssef En-Nesyri with Al-Ittihad Club was carried out meticulously in all aspects and as planned by our club.
"Following the requests of our technical staff, agreements were reached with the players; medical examinations were completed, necessary approvals were obtained, and our club fulfilled all its obligations within the specified timeframe. The transfer registration documents were uploaded to the system correctly and completely within the specified period.
"However, due to the incorrect entry of the relevant TMS information by the other club, the process could not be completed within the transfer registration period, independently of our club. Accordingly, an extension was requested, necessary discussions were held with FIFA by our club, and all steps were taken to resolve the process.
"Despite this, the other club has not completed the process without providing any justification. As a result of these developments, the transfer process has unfortunately not been finalised. We understand and share the disappointment this has caused within our community.
"Our club continues its squad restructuring with the same determination and discipline in line with its sporting goals."
Kante fails to show up for training in Saudi Arabia
Now, according to Ben Jacobs, Kante has refused to report for training with Al-Ittihad on Tuesday and still hopes that the transfer can be completed. He may get his wish, with Santi Aouna reporting that talks between the teams are set to resume.
L'Equipe add that Kante does not want to play for his current employers while he awaits a decision from FIFA over the failed move. Turkiye's transfer window does not close until Friday, which means there is still a chance for the administrative errors to be corrected and for Kante to get his move. En-Nesyri would not be able to head in the opposite direction, however.
Al-Ittihad reeling after Karim Benzema exit
The France legend's desired exit comes at a poor time for Al-Ittihad, who can't sign any players as their transfer window has now closed. Karim Benzema left on Monday, completing a shock transfer to Pro League rivals Al-Hilal, meaning the defending champions are in a poor state for the second half of the season. They have also failed to sign Gustavo Sa, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder currently plying his trade for Familicao in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
Al-Ittihad won the 2024-25 league title but are down in seventh after 19 games this time around, training current leaders Al-Hilal by 13 points. They are currently enjoying a three-game unbeaten streak, however, most recently beating Al-Najma 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a goal from Mahamadou Doumbia. Both Kante and Benzema were absent from the squad for that game.
