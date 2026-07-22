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Chelsea exploring shock John Stones transfer swoop after seeing Champions League-winning England international defender leave Man City as a free agent
Stones emerges as defensive target
The Blues are considering a legitimate approach for Stones, despite senior club figures previously attempting to downplay links to the 32-year-old, according to Daily Mail. The former Everton man is currently taking a well-earned break after a demanding 2026 World Cup campaign where he featured in England’s semi-final defeat against Argentina. His status as a free agent makes him an attractive short-term solution for clubs seeking proven top-level experience without a transfer fee.
Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the multi-time Premier League winner, as Mikel Arteta considers defensive reinforcements following injury concerns regarding William Saliba. Chelsea have historically found success by integrating veteran leaders into their backline, a strategy famously validated by the impact of Thiago Silva.
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Bournemouth resist Scott approach
While the hunt for Stones continues, Chelsea have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. The report adds that a formal bid of £64 million was rejected by the Cherries on Tuesday, with the South Coast club maintaining that the player is not for sale despite his refusal to sign a new contract.
The pursuit of Stones and Scott comes alongside heavy investment in the final third, as Chelsea have officially announced the acquisition of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a record fee. The club’s recruitment drive is focused on providing newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso with the tools necessary to return to European competition. However, securing Scott is proving difficult as Bournemouth remain firm on their valuation, even with the midfielder’s head potentially turned by interest from London.
Defensive shortlist expands
In addition to Stones, the Blues have been actively negotiating for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. High-level talks reportedly took place in New York between Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and Palace chairman Steve Parish.
Other names on the defensive shortlist include Como’s Jacobo Ramon, a 21-year-old prospect who has long been admired by Chelsea’s scouting department. The club is determined to secure at least one new central defender before the window shuts to ensure squad depth. This search continues despite the internal presence of Josh Acheampong, who remains at the club despite multiple approaches from rival teams seeking to lure him away from Cobham.
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Pre-season preparations under Alonso
As the transfer drama unfolds, Alonso is preparing his squad for a pre-season tour of Sydney, Australia. The team is scheduled to fly out at the end of the week, though the full travelling party has yet to be announced.
Acheampong and other academy graduates will be eager to impress during the tour, especially as Chelsea lack European fixtures this season to rotate the squad. Some younger players may be left behind to finalise loan moves, while those who travel will be fighting for a place in Alonso’s long-term tactical plans.
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