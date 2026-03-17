Chelsea huddle fiasco highlights how bumbling Blues are no longer a serious club

In a Premier League season blighted by performative nonsense more than any other, Chelsea are doing their best to come out on top in those stakes. It's much easier to do that than win the title, after all.

The Blues' most recent trivial offence relates to the players' huddle at the start of every half, taking it upon themselves to do it over the ball on the centre circle before kick-off. Prior to Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle, referee Paul Tierney was comically caught in the middle of that huddle.

"There's more focus and emphasis on the things that don't matter," manager Liam Rosenior bemoaned. "I'm going to make it really clear. I want to protect my players. I'm respectful to the game. My players made the decision that they wanted to be around the ball, to respect the ball and show unity and leadership. That is not my decision. That was a decision between the leadership group and the team.

"My players made a decision that they wanted to huddle around the ball to show unity; it's not my decision. There's nothing disrespectful about it. If Paul had focused more on his job, which is to make the right difference, we would have had a penalty today. Let's focus on the things that are important.

"I'll be honest, I didn't speak to Paul today or his officials, but I'll be speaking to the PGMOL and the refs to try and get an understanding of why that happened today. We were told, in the rule book, it's about timing. I just want to find a solution to this. We're talking about something that's nowhere near as important as what happened."