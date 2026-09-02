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Al Ettifaq v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Chelsea eye shock Wijnaldum swoop! Blues turn to free agent after deadline day chaos

G. Wijnaldum
Chelsea
Premier League
Transfers

Chelsea are reportedly exploring a sensational move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum following a chaotic end to the summer transfer window. Blues boss Xabi Alonso is desperate to bolster his engine room after a series of high-profile departures and failed arrivals left the squad thin on options.

  • Midfield crisis forces Chelsea into free agent market

    Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for Wijnaldum after deadline day proved to be a disaster for the West London club. Having sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a British record-equalling £125 million deal, the Blues were left with a glaring void in midfield as their alternative targets collapsed in dramatic fashion during the final hours of trading.

    The West Londoners were left fuming after Monaco aborted Lamine Camara's last-gasp move to Stamford Bridge. The deal's late collapse, compounded by the exit of a key figure from their starting XI, has forced Alonso to scramble for immediate midfield alternatives.

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  • Al Ettifaq v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Dutch veteran emerges as emergency solution

    According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have opened talks with Wijnaldum over a surprise return to the Premier League. The 35-year-old remains available as a free agent following his summer departure from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, making him eligible to sign for the Blues outside the transfer window.

    Despite a respectable goalscoring record in the Middle East - having found the back of the net 17 times in 34 outings for Al-Ettifaq last season - the Saudi club opted against renewing the midfielder's contract. The decision has left Wijnaldum without a club since his release, as the former Liverpool man weighs up the right project for his next move.

  • Alonso prioritises Premier League experience

    Blues head coach Alonso is now looking into the free-agent market in a bid to bolster his options. Alonso views the former Newcastle midfielder as a pragmatic solution, with his 217 Premier League appearances across spells at St James' Park and Liverpool providing a plug-and-play profile that requires minimal adaptation time.

    Wijnaldum's credentials at the highest level are well established, having cemented his status as a Liverpool icon by winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, and Super Cup. However, his exit from Anfield still divides opinion; the Dutchman surprised Liverpool executives five years ago when he rejected a contract extension to join Paris Saint-Germain.

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  • Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Record spending and strong start

    Chelsea showed no hesitation in splashing the cash during the summer transfer window, shattering records to rebuild the squad under Alonso's guidance. Morgan Rogers emerged as the club's all-time record signing after completing a blockbuster £117 million move from Aston Villa earlier in the window.

    On the pitch, Chelsea have enjoyed a flying start to the new campaign, securing back-to-back victories over Fulham (3-2) and Brighton (4-3) in their opening two Premier League fixtures. Alonso's side now face a major test of their title credentials this Sunday when they clash with defending champions Arsenal in a highly anticipated London derby.

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