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Chelsea closing in on £16.3m deal for Rayo Vallecano defender as Xabi Alonso continues squad overhaul
Blues identify Cucurella replacement
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Chavarria for a fee in the region of £16.3 million, the Press Association understands as reported by ESPN. Chavarria, who was part of the team that reached last season's Conference League final, is a left-sided defender and will provide competition for Jorrel Hato following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. All parties are confident of a deal being struck for a player the Blues have been chasing for much of the summer.
Despite his age, Chavarria has only four seasons of top-flight experience having moved from Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza in 2022. His arrival would signify a continued shift in the club's approach to the market, prioritising players who have proven themselves in major European leagues. Chavarria’s rise at Rayo has caught the eye of several scouts across Europe, but Chelsea appear to have won the race for his signature.
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Alonso prioritises veteran experience
His signing would continue the trend of Chelsea seeking out more experienced acquisitions under new manager Xabi Alonso, following the arrivals of 35-year-old striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton and 36-year-old Jordan Henderson, who joined on Monday after leaving Brentford. This marked shift in strategy reflects a desire to inject leadership into a dressing room that has previously been criticised for its lack of senior figures.
Chavarria would be the third defensive signing of the summer as the Blues continue to remodel their squad. Right-sided full-back Marco Palestra joined from Atalanta in July, while the arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace was announced last week. By adding Chavarria to the mix, Chelsea are ensuring they have tactical flexibility, particularly as the Spaniard is known for his ability to contribute both in a traditional back four and as a wing-back in more expansive systems frequently used by Alonso.
Stamford Bridge exodus continues as Chalobah exits
Trevoh Chalobah is the latest homegrown talent to depart, with a permanent move to Italian side Como now agreed. The defender will link up with former Chelsea icon Cesc Fabregas, who is preparing to lead the Serie A club into their historic first-ever Champions League campaign.
Chalobah’s exit follows a string of departures as the club looks to trim the wage bill and refine the squad for Alonso’s specific tactical requirements. He joins Cucurella, Tyrique George, and Andrey Santos in the list of players who have left the club during this busy summer window. The decision to move on from several established names reflects the board's acknowledgment that a radical change in direction was required.
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The financial scale of the rebuild
The total expenditure this summer is rapidly approaching record levels for the BlueCo ownership group. The pursuit of Chavarria for £16.3m might seem modest compared to the £117m spent on Morgan Rogers, but it represents a crucial piece of the puzzle for a squad that lacked depth in the previous campaign. With the departure of Chalobah and Cucurella, the club has managed to trim the wage bill significantly, allowing for these new reinforcements to be integrated without breaching financial regulations. With the Premier League season fast approaching, the hierarchy is keen to finalise the Chavarria deal so he can begin training with his new teammates as soon as possible.
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