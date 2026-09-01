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'Nobody wants you!' - Chelsea icon tells Enzo Fernandez to leave Stamford Bridge immediately amid Man City links
Enzo sidelined as Man City circle
The 25-year-old Argentina international was left out of Alonso's matchday squad for a second consecutive game during the Blues' 4-3 defeat to Brighton, having already missed the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Luton.
Manchester City are now fully focused on securing Fernandez after Liverpool rejected an £80 million proposal for Cody Gakpo, according to The Athletic, with the midfielder reportedly agreeing to personal terms with Enzo Maresca's side. Chelsea value the World Cup winner at upwards of £120m and are actively pursuing Monaco's Lamine Camara as a potential replacement.
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Leboeuf tells Enzo 'it's time to go'
Leboeuf has insisted that selling Fernandez is the best solution for everyone involved. Speaking to ESPN, the 1998 World Cup winner urged the club to let the player leave immediately.
"Enzo Fernandez, I think he’s gone," Leboeuf declared. "We have the case with Julian Alvarez. A club can fight and try to keep a player but if the player wants to go, he has to go because there is no way that he would be fully fit, fully fit also psychologically, to give 100 per cent.
"I think nobody wants Enzo Fernandez to stay. It’s time for him to go because he decided to go because he showed last season because of his comment that he wants to leave. So, bye-bye. Good luck."
Leboeuf also commented on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was dropped following high-profile errors against Fulham, making way for new signing Emiliano Martinez. "Everybody made a statement about Robert Sanchez after what happened in the last game that he played and the goal he conceded," Leboeuf added. "It was kind of an emergency and it’s why Emiliano Martinez signed. He signed in the morning and played in the afternoon.
"It’s only fair, that’s what it is. We play in a world of competition, and you have to accept that competition. It’s been a while since we warned everybody about Robert Sanchez’s consistency and that’s why they made that choice and very quickly." The Spanish keeper is now heavily linked with Cesc Fabregas' Como.
Alonso prepares for all scenarios
Alonso admitted that Fernandez could depart before Tuesday's transfer deadline, stressing that squad selection decisions have been made with the club's best interests in mind.
"We want the best for the team and that's why we made the decision [to leave Fernandez out] against Luton and today," Alonso explained to reporters after the Brighton win. "Anything that happens before Tuesday evening, we need to be aware of what is going to develop. We are not sure, we are preparing for all the scenarios."
Alonso remains confident in his team's depth regardless of late transfer drama, adding: "I am sure that whatever happens from Wednesday we will have a good enough squad to compete in all the Premier League games."
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High-stakes clash with Arsenal looms
With less than 24 hours remaining in the summer transfer window, Chelsea face a frantic final push to finalise outgoing deals and secure Camara as a replacement. The Blues must resolve the futures of Fernandez and Sanchez quickly as they prepare to travel to title favourites and reigning champions Arsenal next Sunday.
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