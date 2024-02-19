Chelsea legend Eden Hazard weighs in on GOAT debate as he explains key difference between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo - but neither is his favourite
Eden Hazard has added his voice to the long-running GOAT debate, with the Chelsea legend overlooking both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- All-time greats have 13 Ballons d'Or between them
- Considered to be the best to ever do it
- Belgian star admits to favouring French flair