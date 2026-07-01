Chelsea confirm £47m Marco Palestra transfer as Xabi Alonso lands first signing as new boss

The Alonso era at Chelsea has its first major building block as the club announced the arrival of Palestra. The deal, which was quickly wrapped up following Alonso's arrival in west London, signals a clear intent from the board to back their new manager’s tactical vision with elite young talent.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated the fee is in excess of £43m and scales up toward £47m including various add-ons. Romano further reports that the player has agreed to a six-year contract, with an option for an additional year. Palestra arrives with a massive reputation after a standout season in Italy, and he is expected to join the squad immediately for pre-season training ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.



