Cheer up, Harry Kane! Bayern Munich are winning the transfer window so far - though superstar sales could yet damage England captain's chances of ending his trophy curse

The Bundesliga club have retooled enough to give England's captain a decent chance of winning an elusive first medal

Harry Kane might actually be the unluckiest footballer in known history. What else is the England captain supposed to do to win his first trophy?

Last year, he had arguably his best season in recent memory, came close to smashing Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga scoring record, and did everything he possibly could to drag the Bavarians to a league title, only to see the rest of the team collapse around him.

He arrived at Euro 2024 exhausted and unfit, but still found the net three times and came within an expansive Spain counter-attack of at least forcing extra-time in the final. Had he been fit and firing, England would have been better poised to win the whole thing. But he has saved his country so many times and it's unfortunate that he simply didn't have the legs to do so this time.

Soon begins another season to chase a medal, then. And, just a few weeks into the transfer window, it's a case of so far so good for Bayern. There can be no guarantee that the trophies will flow but the Bavarians are certainly giving off the right signals so far.

There remains the threat of big names leaving Bayern but Vincent Kompany will undoubtedly be confident that 2025 can be their year. The year that Kane finally ends his trophy curse.