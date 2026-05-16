Goal.com
LiveTickets
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'OrGetty
Muhammad Zaki

Champagne & extra training! How Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Ballon d’Or win

C. Ronaldo
Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's relentless drive to be the best is the stuff of legend, but new details have emerged showing just how extreme his dedication was during his time at Real Madrid. While most players would spend a night partying after being crowned the best in the world, the Portuguese superstar had a very different approach to handling his success.

  • Burning off the Ballon d'Or calories

    Speaking in an interview on the Triplettapodcast by Gazzetta dello Sport, Davide Ancelotti, son and assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, shared an incredible anecdote regarding the Al-Nassr forward's work ethic. The story dates back to 2014, a year in which Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi and Manuel Neuer to claim his third Golden Ball after a record-breaking season in Spain.

    According to Ancelotti Jr, the celebration was brief and strictly managed by the player himself. "When he won the Ballon d’Or in 2014, Cristiano toasted with a glass of champagne to celebrate. In the first training session, he asked to do an extra session to burn off the calories," Davide revealed. This obsessive attention to his physical condition highlights why the veteran still remains at the top of the game into his 40s.

    • Advertisement
  • Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - UEFA Super CupGetty Images Sport

    The competitive fire at Bernabeu

    Davide, who is currently preparing to assist his father with the Brazil national team at the 2026 World Cup, explained that this level of competitiveness was infectious within the Real Madrid dressing room. It wasn't just on the pitch where the squad looked to outdo one another, but in every single activity they participated in at the training ground.

    "Is that the secret of champions? I think so, although sometimes it's exaggerated," Davide said. "I remember, for example, that at Real Madrid, two players whose names I will not mention competed in a badminton match at four in the morning, on their way back from an away game, because they had made a bet. And on another occasion, we had to dismantle the football-tennis court because the games were getting too intense."

  • The perfectionism of Kroos and Modric

    While Ronaldo often steals the headlines for his physical conditioning, Davide also highlighted other Real Madrid legends who demanded perfection in every facet of their professional lives. When asked about the best players he has worked with, he was quick to name the midfield maestros who defined an era at the Bernabeu.

    "[Toni] Kroos. But also [Luka] Modric, about whom I have a great story," Davide noted. "He always played with some socks under his Real Madrid ones. One day, at Rayo's ground, the kit man, who was like a brother to him, forgot to bring them. Luka got very angry. They were perfectionist players."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brazil v France - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Preparing for the Brazil challenge

    Turning his focus to his current role with the Selecao, Davide discussed the pressures of international management and the unique culture of Brazilian football. After a spell as head coach at Botafogo, he is now fully integrated into his father's staff as they eye global glory in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

    Referring to his upcoming goals, Davide said: "Now comes the World Cup alongside my father, then I hope to find a club that appeals to me. I already have some offers on the table and I want to decide before the tournament, but we'll see." Regarding the Brazil job, he added: "We believe that outside of Italy there isn't a culture of competing at all costs, but the passion I saw in Brazil, for the national team, but also at Botafogo, where I coached, is incredible. Everyone wants to win, and when you see the green and yellow jersey you can't help but feel a great sense of responsibility."

AFC Champions League Two
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Gamba Osaka crest
Gamba Osaka
GOS
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA