Getty/loveholidays
Celtic fans lured in cheeky ‘free holiday’ trap ahead of dramatic final day Scottish Premiership title decider with Hearts
Holiday stunt appears outside Celtic Park
A mischievous billboard has appeared outside Celtic Park ahead of Celtic’s crucial final-day title showdown with Hearts. The advert offers Celtic supporters a luxury holiday if they are willing to give up their match tickets for the decisive encounter. The campaign was organised by travel company loveholidays, which sponsors the Edinburgh-based side.
The stunt plays on the difficulty Hearts supporters face in obtaining tickets, as the club’s official away allocation for the match is limited to 752 seats. While the offer is unlikely to tempt many Celtic fans away from a potential title celebration, the billboard has already drawn attention around Parkhead. It serves as a light-hearted attempt to free up space for visiting supporters ahead of one of the most significant matches of the season.
- loveholidays
Sponsor backs Hearts’ historic title push
The travel firm behind the campaign made it clear the stunt is intended as a show of support for Hearts as they chase a historic league triumph.
Chief marketing officer loveholdays Al Murray said: "We’ve been with Hearts for the last three seasons, and what the club and its fans are on the verge of is genuinely historic. Backing challengers is part of loveholidays’ DNA, so getting behind Hearts in a moment like this was an easy decision. We’re proud to be backing the boys in maroon all the way."
Title race reaches dramatic final-day showdown
The match carries huge significance for both clubs. Hearts know that avoiding defeat will see them crowned Scottish champions for the first time in 66 years, ending the long-standing Old Firm dominance at the top of the domestic game. Celtic, however, have their own piece of history on the line. Victory for the Glasgow side would secure a 14th league title in the past 15 seasons, extending a remarkable period of domestic success.
- Getty Images Sport
All eyes on the decisive 90 minutes
Attention now shifts firmly to the pitch, where the title will be settled. Hearts manager Derek McInnes and his players are focused on delivering the result required to secure a place in the club’s history. With the stakes so high and national attention fixed on the East End of Glasgow, the final-day encounter promises a tense afternoon as the Scottish Premiership title race reaches its conclusion.