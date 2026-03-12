‘Thinking about it’ - Could Casemiro stay at Man Utd? Ex-Red Devils star Kleberson backs Roy Keane-esque leader to perform dramatic U-turn

United splashed out £60 million ($80m) when prising five-time Champions League winner Casemiro away from Real Madrid. He has won just two major trophies - the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - in England, but is considered to have brought important leadership qualities to a team that have been found lacking in that department at times.

The experienced midfielder has also rediscovered his best form this season, registering six goals, and appears capable of gracing the very highest level for some time yet. Kleberson added when asked if his compatriot can be considered a success at Old Trafford: “He won a lot of trophies in Real Madrid, but I think he felt that he finally had the opportunity to play in the best league in the world, when he got the opportunity to play for Man United.

“He is a fantastic midfielder and I even think he has improved at Man United, but Man United is always up and down as a club. That is why he hasn`t won that many trophies or has had the opportunity to play the big finals like a Champions League final.

“The philosophy has changed a lot, new managers have come in and players have moved to and away from Man United. Everything has been tough, and it has been completely different from his time at Real Madrid. He didn`t experience many changes at Real Madrid.

“I know he cost a lot of money, but he has really brought some leadership to the club. That is also why he came back into the Brazilian national team and why he will play in the World Cup. He really brings the leadership and he does that as well in Man United. He is a great team-mate and a great competitor.

“Of course, we can`t compare his leadership to Roy Keane`s because that was completely different, but he knows the rules at Man United. I think he is happy at Man United, but the club has never been in a good position. I still think he would like to stay at Man United, or at least he is thinking about it because it has gone so well under Michael Carrick.”