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Casemiro enjoying life under 'specialist' Michael Carrick but veteran says there's no chance of Man Utd stay after exit announcement
No U-turn for the Brazilian veteran
The veteran midfielder has shut down any talk of a contract extension at Old Trafford, maintaining that his departure at the end of the campaign is "made and done." Despite a series of rolling-back-the-years performances that have won over the United support, the 34-year-old is preparing for his final weeks in the Premier League. United announced their separation from the former Real Madrid player in January. Although his recent performances have sparked debate among fans, the club is looking for younger players to cope with the physical demands of the 2026-27 season.
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Ending on a high note
Despite the looming exit, the five-time Champions League winner is determined to leave the club in the best possible position. Speaking after Brazil's recent friendly against France, he addressed the speculation surrounding his future.
"I am still enjoying it a lot [in Manchester]," Casemiro told The Athletic. "I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now. I believe it will be some difficult [emotional] moments, these [final] games at Manchester United."
The Carrick effect
One of the main drivers behind Casemiro's rise has been Carrick's influence. The interim boss, who was himself a world-class holding midfielder during his playing days at United, has steered the club to an impressive 23 points from a possible 30. Casemiro has started all 10 games under Carrick's tutelage, benefiting from the tactical nuances provided by a coach who truly understands his role.
"Above all, Michael is a specialist in my position on the field, he was a truly great player," praised Casemiro." That makes everything much easier and he is always talking to us. I feel like we are in a good dynamic right now in Manchester and my objective now is to get the club back into the Champions League."
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What comes next?
With Carrick putting himself in a strong position to take the job on a permanent basis, the club's life after the Casemiro era will continue to be a matter of debate. The Brazilian’s departure will leave a significant void in terms of experience and leadership, but it also opens up space for a tactical evolution in the United engine room. Several names have reportedly been included on the Red Devils' list of players to target. Elliott Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Bruno Guimaraes are said to be among those they will try to bring in during this summer's transfer window.