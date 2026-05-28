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Why Carlos Baleba would be a ‘good signing’ for Man Utd as ex-Red Devils midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba uses Bruno Fernandes to explain where Cameroon star can improve
Midfield options: Who Man Utd are being linked with
With experienced Brazil international Casemiro preparing to leave the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as a free agent, fresh legs will be required in the middle of the park as Michael Carrick takes on the challenge of trying to assemble a Premier League title-contending team.
Various targets are said to have registered on United’s recruitment radar, with top-flight pedigree in England seemingly a quality that the Red Devils are eager to acquire. Raids are supposedly being lined up on domestic rivals.
Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is a player with plenty of admirers, including a couple of clubs in Manchester, while Adam Wharton has done enough at Crystal Palace to suggest that he is ready for another step up the Premier League ladder. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are seeing serious questions asked of their respective futures at Newcastle.
United may, however, decide to cast their net in the direction of Brighton when another transfer window swings open. Efforts have been made in the past to prise Baleba away from the Amex Stadium after seeing him settle immediately on the back of a 2023 switch to the Seagulls.
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Would Baleba be a shrewd addition for the Red Devils?
Baleba may be a more budget-friendly option for the Red Devils, given the asking prices reportedly being placed around the necks of others, and Djemba-Djemba - speaking in association with Betinia - has told GOAL when asked if his compatriot would be a shrewd addition for United: “For me, yes, why not?
“He's a young player, box-to-box player, and I think three years he's been playing regular games with Brighton - he knows the Premier League, how it works. For me, it would be a good signing for him. Now, Manchester United have the decision, Michael Carrick has the decision, but for me, I think it would be a good signing for him.”
Where can Cameroon international Baleba improve?
Baleba would be a signing for the present and future at Old Trafford, as he is only 22 years of age. There is still plenty of potential to be unlocked in his game, with the youngster moving through the gears when it comes to competing at the very highest level.
Quizzed on where Baleba can improve, Djemba-Djemba added - with United’s current captain being held up as a role model: “I think with the tempo of the game, like Casemiro, like Fede Valverde, tempo of the game, but I think he will learn, he will learn because he's still young, 22 years old and to play as a midfielder is not too easy and Manchester United is a big team and there you need to learn fast and I know if Baleba goes to Manchester, he will improve his game again, so that he will learn.
“He needs to have the tempo of the game, how to manage the game, to keep the ball, like Bruno - you see how Bruno Fernandes is playing, he has the tempo, he's a king, he's a chef, he manages the game, and for me, Baleba, he can do that and I think he will grow up again.”
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Carrick ready to dip into the summer transfer market
Baleba is more of a holding midfielder, cut from similar cloth to Casemiro, than a creator like Fernandes. He can, however, look to the Portuguese - who has just made history when posting 21 assists across a single Premier League campaign - for guidance on how to maximise ability.
Carrick is aware that he needs to find another energetic performer to plug gaps in the heart of his team - alongside Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo - with it yet to be determined which transfer path he will head down when investing heavily in another ball-winner for the Red Devils.