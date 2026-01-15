Carlo Ancelotti to Man Utd? Red Devils told why ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich & Real Madrid boss would be ideal candidate to bring ‘winning culture’ back after Ruben Amorim sacking

United will make a permanent appointment in the summer, with the Red Devils already being linked with the likes of Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Luis Enrique. Rene Meulensteen, who once worked alongside Ferguson at Old Trafford, believes an ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan boss should be on the Red Devils’ radar.

He has told Casinostugan: "Carlo Ancelotti is the guy with the type of pedigree who can handle it because he’s done it, he’s seen it and he knows what a winning culture looks like. I don’t think Ancelotti would listen to anybody else. Ancelotti would say this is what I’m doing. I’m managing what I’m here to do.

“Football has changed. You’ve got Directors of Football now or Sporting Directors and Technical Directors who are there to safeguard the big picture of the whole football operation at a club and then you’ve got a Head Coach who should be working with the squad of players.

“As a coach, you need to be very clear on that. That’s why Ruben Amorim ran into trouble. They obviously weren’t aligned. He had different ideas about how it should be run than the people in the background.”

