Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

'Not telling the truth' - Carlo Ancelotti addresses talk of rift with Real Madrid squad and club president Florentino Perez amid rumoured mutiny in wake of damning Champions League exit

C. AncelottiReal MadridReal Madrid vs ArsenalArsenalChampions League

Carlo Ancelotti has addressed rumours of a rift between him and his Real Madrid squad following their Champions League exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rumours of rift between Ancelotti & Madrid squad
  • Talk of complaints made by players to Perez
  • Italian addresses speculation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches