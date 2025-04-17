This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Parshva Shah

Carlo Ancelotti 'hopes Arsenal win the Champions League' as angry Real Madrid fans demand Italian is immediately sacked after crushing defeat to Gunners

Following a crushing defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League last eight, frustrated Real Madrid fans are demanding Carlo Ancelotti is sacked.

  • Madrid eliminated from the Champions League
  • Lost quarter-final to Arsenal 5-1 on aggregate
  • Fans want Ancelotti to be sacked immediately
