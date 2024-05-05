‘Can’t stand each other’ – Why Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry will not fade until record-shattering Ballon d’Or winners are ‘finished’
Lionel Messi’s rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo won’t fade until they are “finished”, with Jamie Carragher claiming the pair “can’t stand each other”.
- All-time greats locked in career-long battle
- Boast countless major honours between them
- Still going strong while well into their 30s