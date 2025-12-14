'This can't continue!' - Fans demand Tottenham sack 'fool' Thomas Frank following shambolic Nottingham Forest defeat

Spurs fans took to social media following the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest to demand that the club call time on Frank's disappointing spell in charge of the Europa League champions.

"Football and subs awful, embarrassing again. The Frank saga will probably drag out longer than necessary because of our woeful record of hiring and firing managers the last 6 yrs but everyone can see he’s not the answer," @gemben82 posted on X.

"Time is up for me. Frank out. I don’t know how we come back from a loss like this, and we seriously show no signs of improvement. Move on," @HeardFromSpurs added.

Another fan account,@Spurs_Zone, commented that the Dane has failed to sort the club's defensive issues, stating: "Unfortunately, the experiment has gone wrong. Sorry it didn’t work out but it’s time for Frank to leave. Attacking isn’t a problem, Ange proved it last season, scoring was never an issue. The defending was, and Frank just completely failed in diagnosing the problem."

"It’s safe to say we’ve made a massive mistake in hiring this fool. Frank has served up some of the worst football I’ve ever seen. This can’t continue. Its over. He’s done," @SeanOR7 wrote.

@_iamchrisf went a little more in depth with his reasoning, posting: "Get Frank out!!! I said on Tuesday: 'The next 3 league games will give us a clearer picture and perhaps my belief and optimism reinstalled in Frank again but let’s see' And today’s performance/result has shown why I still have my doubts. For me he’s failing to get the bare minimum out of this team and that’s unacceptable. Forest only had 4 wins in the league before this game. Dyche ball shi**ing all over Frank"

